Emmanuel Jalai A Pillar Of Strength For DeMbare

The Dynamos defence conceded the least number of goals in the just-ended Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

They were only breached 16 times in 34 matches on their way to a third-place finish.

But for reasons best-known to themselves, those tasked with selecting the best eleven players for the season, cast a blind eye on the entire DeMbare backline.

One man who will probably feel hard done the most, is Emmanuel Jalai.

The roving right-back made the most appearances for DeMbare —33.

Soccer 24 News

