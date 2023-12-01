Emmanuel Jalai A Pillar Of Strength For DeMbare
1 December 2023
The Dynamos defence conceded the least number of goals in the just-ended Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.
They were only breached 16 times in 34 matches on their way to a third-place finish.
But for reasons best-known to themselves, those tasked with selecting the best eleven players for the season, cast a blind eye on the entire DeMbare backline.
One man who will probably feel hard done the most, is Emmanuel Jalai.
The roving right-back made the most appearances for DeMbare —33.
Soccer 24 News