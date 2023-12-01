Fraudster Dupes Nick Mangwana’s Boss USD3K

Nick Mangwana and his boss Jenfan Muswere flanked by Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi

Fraudster Swindles Information Minister Jenfan Muswere’s Trust Entity of $3,568

Nick Mangwana’s bos, the Information Minister Jenfan Muswere’s Trust Entity fell victim to a cunning fraudster who siphoned off $3,568. The complainant, represented by Phillipa Phillips, revealed that Hamandishe Chihuri is now facing charges of fraud in connection to this audacious scheme.

Chihuri appeared before Magistrate Dennis Mangosi, where he was granted bail set at $200. The case is set to return to court on January 3, awaiting routine remand as investigations unfold.

According to Prosecutor Grace Mugocheki, the fraudulent activities took place on August 9 of this year. Chihuri, entrusted with $2,570 to settle a bill with Faramatsi Motors for vehicle servicing, allegedly collaborated with Simba Dindimanga, an employee of Faramatsi Motors. Together, they fabricated fake receipts to deceive the complainant.

In a separate incident, Chihuri received $1,400 to purchase Nissan Navara injectors at Faramatsi Motors. However, he reportedly conspired with Dindimanga and an individual identified only as Joseph (who is currently at large) to produce counterfeit Faramatsi Motors invoices.

The fraudulent activities came to light when the complainant visited Faramatsi Motors and discovered that the receipts provided were indeed fake. The court proceedings are set to continue, shedding light on the extent of this intricate fraud that has left the Information Minister’s Trust Entity significantly out of pocket.

