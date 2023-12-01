Harare man murdered for not buying beer

By A Correspondent- A 25 year old Harare man was stabbed to death with a kitchen knife by his colleague who had accused him of not buying beer.

The incident occurred in Dzivarasekwa on Sunday night after the suspect confronted the victim and asked why he was no longer buying beer.

Police have since arrested Tapiwa Nyahumbane (23) in connection with the murder case.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Harare have arrested Tapiwa Nyahumbane aged 23 in connection with a case of murder which occurred on Sunday at around 2330 hours at the intersection of 7th and 4th Street in Dzivarasekwa.

“The victim, Clayton Nyamupenzi aged 25 died after being stabbed with a kitchen knife on the chest and palms following a scuffle. The suspect had demanded to know the reason why the victim was no longer buying him beer,” he said.

Murder cases have been on the increase countrywide and police have been urging the public not to solve disputes through violent ways.

On Monday, a 16-year-old boy was arrested on allegations of fatally stabbing a man following a misunderstanding over a girlfriend at a house in Ruwa, while a 63-year-old woman was arrested for killing her husband in Gokwe after a domestic dispute.

The teenager stabbed Theionvus Mhungira (19) once in the neck with a kitchen knife and he died on the spot, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

The stabbing occurred at a house in Solomio Park, Ruwa on Monday.

In another case, police in Gokwe arrested Mavis Murungwa (63) on allegations of killing her husband Tinaye Goka (63) at Mabhiza Village, Chireya, on Sunday.

The woman and her granddaughter aged 16 took turns hitting the victim with a log and cooking stick indiscriminately all over the body following a domestic dispute after he had destroyed kitchen utensils and a goat pen built by the suspect.

The victim was found dead near a borehole, Asst Comm Nyathi said.

In Bulawayo, a 46-year-old man died on Sunday after he was stabbed with a nail cutter knife following a misunderstanding during a beer-drinking spree.

Police have since arrested Mbalehle Ncube aged 22, Hlonipani Sibanda aged 26 and Themba Moyo aged 26.

The attack occurred at a house in Emthunzini, Bulawayo where Fios Sibanda aged 46 died after being attacked by the suspects following an argument during a beer-drinking spree. The Herald

