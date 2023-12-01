Manhunt for woman who abused minor boy

By A Correspondent-A 20 year old woman is wanted by the police on allegations of sexually abusing a boy in Chivhu sometime in September this year.

The woman, Diana Nyanyaza, is alleged to have sexually abused the victim several times before disappearing.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect whose whereabouts are still not known.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were appealing to anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact any nearest police station.

“The ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Diana Nyanyaza aged 20, who is being sought in connection with a case of Aggravated Indecent Assault for sexually abusing a male juvenile aged nine in September 2023, in Chivhu.

“The suspect’s last known address is 1678 Westwood, Chivhu. Anyone with information to contact the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station,” he said.

-The Herald

