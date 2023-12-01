Mnangagwa Fires Chiwenga Linked Minister

Spread the love

By James Gwati- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked the Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Roy Bhila.

A statement by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya Thursday reads:

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde. Dr. Emmerson D. Mnangagwa has, in terms of Section 108(1a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act, removed Hon.Roy Bhila from the Office of Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce with immediate effect”.

No reasons were cited for Bhila’s dismissal, which came barely three months after he was sworn into office. However, close sources say the government official was closely linked to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Chiwenga and Mnangagwa are at loggerheads over the succession issue.

” Chiwenga is building his own alliance in preparation for taking over from Mnangagwa, and there are a number of ministers who are backing him in this succession battle,” said the source.

” Most of these ministers and government officials are afraid of coming out publicly because they are not yet sure about the Chiwenga’s chances, which is the reason why they are on the fence, ” he added.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...