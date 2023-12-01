Smaller Than Zimbabwe’s Farms, Egypt Becomes Africa’s Largest Crop Producer Since Mugabe Removal

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove |

Egypt Emerges as Africa’s Largest Crop Producer Despite Limited Arable Land | Egypt, with arable land 630,000 hectares less than Zimbabwe’s vast farming area, has risen to become Africa’s foremost crop producer. Harnessing the power of its 600km Nile River stretch, Egypt has outpaced its counterparts, boasting impressive agricultural achievements.

🌾🍅🥔 The agricultural triumph of Egypt includes being Africa’s highest producer of Wheat, Dry Onions, Tomatoes, Potatoes, Cucumbers, Garlic, Oranges, and Sugar Beet. Additionally, it secures the second-highest position in the production of Cabbages, Grapes, Lemons, Mangoes, and stands as the fourth-largest producer of Maize and fifth-largest producer of Carrots.

🌍 These remarkable statistics, spanning the years 2017 to 2021, defy expectations as Egypt’s arable land is only 3.5 million hectares, making it the 13th smallest in the continent. In contrast, Zimbabwe boasts 4.1 million hectares of arable land, benefiting from the 2,000km Zambezi River.

🏜️ The achievement becomes even more astounding considering that almost 96% of Egypt’s landscape is desert, highlighting the country’s prowess in efficient agricultural practices.

📸 The data, sourced from @ncniyomugabo and captured by the Technical Centre for Climate Change and Agricultural Development, showcases Egypt’s resilience and innovation in maximizing its limited resources to become a powerhouse in African crop production.

——————————

Egypt’s arable land is 630,000 hectares less than Zimbabwe’s rich cachement area and yet the country (Egypt)

🇪🇬 is Africa’s:

▪️Highest producer of Wheat

▪️Highest producer of Dry Onions

▪️Highest producer of Tomatoes

▪️Highest producer of Potatoes

▪️Highest producer of Cucumbers

▪️Highest producer of Garlic

▪️Highest producer of Oranges

▪️Highest producer of Sugar Beet

▪️2nd highest producer of Cabbages

▪️2nd highest producer of Grapes

▪️2nd highest producer of lemon

▪️2nd highest producer of Mangoes

▪️4th largest producer of Maize

▪️5th largest producer of Carrots

Among others

The above is based on annual average production (2017 – 2021)

▪️The Arable Land in Egypt is approximately 3.5 Million Hectares, the 13th smallest in the continent.

▪️Zimbabwe’s arable land is 4.1 Million Hectares.

▪️ Nearly 96% of Egypt is desert

📸:Technical Centre for Climate Change and Agricultural Development

[Via @ncniyomugabo]

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...