Surely Mnangagwa Is A Callous Man

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

Surely Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa is a callous man…

The Zanu PF leader’s administration on Thursday imposes heavy taxes on the already suffering citizens.

Reflecting on the heavy taxation, the Citizens Coalition for Change roundly condemned the insensitivity of Mr Mnangagwa and his ilk.

“Our citizens are currently facing significant hardships, struggling to afford basic necessities due to the regime’s economic mismanagement.

Instead of alleviating the burden on our people, the regime is worsening their suffering through excessive taxation.

One example is the substantial increase in toll fees, which have risen by over 150%.

Motorists traveling between Harare and Bulawayo will now be required to pay a minimum of USD50 in toll fees for a round trip, ” CCC said in a statement.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...