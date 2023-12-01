Woman Steals Baby (5)

A woman from Harare, Janet Marimo has appeared in court on allegations of kidnapping a five-month-old baby from South Africa and trafficking him to Zimbabwe.

It emerged at the Harare Magistrates Court this Wednesday that early this year, Marimo, who was in South Africa approached a fellow Zimbabwean woman, Pauline Maganga and offered to help with the upkeep of her newborn baby.

It is further alleged that Marimo however disappeared with the baby, whom she strafficked to Zimbabwe.

Luck ran out for her on the 27th of this month after police received a tip-off, which prompted investigations and subsequent arrest of the suspect.

Marimo was remanded in custody to the 12th of next month.

In another case, two police officers; Nelson Chinembiri and Maxwell Mukono are in trouble for criminal abuse of office after they were allegedly bribed to avoid full recovery of presidential inputs that had been sold by a Macheke-based Agritex Officer, Diana Dune.

After the alleged sale of 75 x 50 kg of fertiliser and 75 x 10kg bags of seed maize by Dune to a Macheke businessman, the accused police officers were then allegedly bribed for them to recover just 20 bags of fertiliser and all the seed.

The accused persons were arrested after officials from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission got wind of their shenanigans before recovering the remaining 55 bags of fertiliser.

The matter has been rolled over to this Thursday for bail ruling.

