Zivhu Runs Away From X To Please Mnangagwa
1 December 2023
Tinashe Sambiri
Former Zanu PF MP for Chivi South Constituency, Killer Zivhu is desperate to rejoin the troubled party.
In a bid to spruce up his soiled image, Zivhu has decided to run away from X.
Analysts say Zivhu baulked under pressure and withdrew into a cocoon as part of efforts to coax Mnangagwa.
Last week Zivhu wrote on X…
“Attention”, I want to inform you that I’ll be taking a much-needed break from this platform.
Furthermore, I’m committed to working towards my readmission to the revolutionary party, where I truly belong.
It’s essential for me to demonstrate my loyalty to the party… goodbye.