2024 National Budget Recipe For Catastrophe – Biti
2 December 2023
CCC’s Tendai Biti on Friday described as disastrous the 2024 national budget.
The former Finance Minister wrote on X…
The just presented 2024 Budget is a shocking parody of fascism,extraction,dishonesty,incompetence &down right narcissism.The 2024 Budget reflects a regime totally oblivious of the structural challenges facing the economy ,the plight of the ordinary citizen ,the myriad issues…
2)…affecting business .
The Budget betrays lack of respect of economic fundamentals &as a result it’s prescriptions are a disastrous panalopy of cruel extractive illegal if not unconstitutional measures.
This a budget that reflects a regime with total contempt of its subjects.