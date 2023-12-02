CCC MP Spearheads Campaign Against Drug Abuse

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

CCC MP for Harare Central, Hon Lovemore Jimu, led a tree planting exercise in ward 14, Warren park on Saturday.

Hon Jimu took the opportunity to educate young people on the dire effects of drug abuse.

He also donated balls to the local community.

“Today’s event was the right platform for us to educate young people on the negative effects of drug abuse.

In addition, we also educated the local community on HIV/ AIDS prevention with special focus on measures that can be taken to minimise the effects new infections.

As you know, trees are vital for us as human beings and we need to take the necessary measures to protect our environment, “said Hon Jimu.

Hon Lovemore Jimu at a tree planting programme in Warren Park

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...