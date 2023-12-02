Chivayo Gets Reward For Looting

Dare guru reSupreme Court rapa mutongo wekuti ZESA inofanirwa kubhadhara Wicknel Chivayo $22 million (USD) yemadamages.

Chivhayo akaudza matare edzimhosva kuti kusungwa kwaakaitwa nenyaya yekuba mari yeZESA kwakasvibisa zita rake ndava ma potential clients ake ese akumuona senhunzvatunzva ne mharapatsetsetse.Wicknel akabva ati arikuda $22 million yechitsivo (damages)

FOR ENGLISH READERS

In 2022 the High Court ruled in favour of Chivayo in a legal case in which the company sought an order declaring its contract with Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), for the construction of the 100 megawatt Gwanda Solar project, valid and binding between the parties.

Chivayo and his company Intratrek Zimbabwe then proceeded to sue the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) for US$22 million over defamation and for breaching the Gwanda Solar Project contract.

Chivayo told the High Court that his arrest on allegations of defrauding the ZPC had tarnished his name resulting in him losing business contracts at home and abroad.

Source : Taffy Theman

