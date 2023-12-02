Girls Outperform Boys in Grade 7 Results

Grade Seven results released by the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) yesterday reveal a substantial improvement in the overall pass rate, soaring from 40.7% last year to an impressive 45.5% this year. The standout trend is the exceptional performance of girls, who achieved a 49.56% pass rate, surpassing their male counterparts at 41.21%.

Zimsec attributes this positive shift to the resumption of normal classes after the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education’s continuous efforts in enhancing teaching methods have also contributed to better academic outcomes for students.

Professor Eddie Mwenje, Zimsec board chairperson, announced the results and highlighted a 5.48% improvement in the pass rate. He emphasized, “The increase in pass rate could be attributed to the return to the normal school calendar after the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and also the interventions by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education in terms of teaching and learning.”

Out of the 372,603 candidates who sat for the Grade 7 examination, 193,520 were girls, demonstrating not only superior performance but also higher participation compared to the 179,083 boys.

Special needs candidates experienced a significant leap in pass rates, with an overall average of 42.99%, compared to 29.8% in 2022. This improvement underscores the positive impact of enhanced teaching quality for children with special needs.

During the announcement, Primary and Secondary Education Permanent Secretary Mr. Moses Mhike expressed gratitude to district inspectors, teachers, and parents for their pivotal role in boosting this year’s pass rate. He emphasized that Grade 7 results are the sole basis for high school entrance, warning against illegal private tests.

Mr. Mhike further addressed concerns about school fees, stating that fee increases must be approved by the ministry, with a focus on affordability for parents, especially civil servants. He reassured that the ministry would scrutinize next year’s fees proposals to ensure they align with the goal of maintaining education quality without compromising accessibility.

Additionally, Mr. Mhike highlighted the functionality of the online platform e-map, indicating that Grade 7 results would be available on e-map from Monday. This facilitates secondary heads in initiating the candidate selection process.

Looking ahead, Mr. Mhike acknowledged the need for infrastructural development and collaborative efforts with stakeholders, including UNICEF, to further enhance future pass rates.- state media

