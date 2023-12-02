Madhuku Speaks On Justice Chinamhora’s Return

By A Correspondent| In a surprising turn of events, Justice Chinamhora, who recently resigned from the High Court, has returned to deliver rulings on pending cases, sparking a debate on the implications of his comeback.

Constitutional law expert and University of Zimbabwe lecturer, Professor Lovemore Madhuku, has weighed in on the matter, emphasizing that the focus should be on the High Court as an institution rather than the individual judge.

Speaking on the issue, Professor Madhuku stressed that the key concern lies in whether Justice Chinamhora resigned without communicating judgments in cases he had presided over.

He asserted that the fact that the judge had reserved judgments does not absolve the court processes.

Madhuku commented, “He was acting as the High Court and not Chinamora, and we must separate the two. What he cannot do now is hear any new cases but communicate his judgments in the reserved cases.”

The constitutional law expert’s remarks draw attention to the distinction between the individual judge and the overarching institution of the High Court.

Madhuku’s perspective underscores the importance of upholding the integrity of the judicial system and ensuring that pending cases receive the attention they deserve.

The legal community is closely monitoring this development, with many questioning the potential repercussions on the credibility and efficiency of the High Court.

Justice Chinamhora’s return has sparked a broader conversation about the need for clear guidelines regarding judges’ responsibilities when resigning, particularly in terms of concluding pending cases.

Legal experts are divided on whether Justice Chinamhora’s return poses a threat to the principles of justice or if it simply underscores the complexities within the legal system. As discussions unfold, the broader implications on the judiciary’s reputation and public trust are becoming central to the discourse.

While the specifics of Justice Chinamhora’s resignation and the circumstances surrounding his return remain unclear, Professor Lovemore Madhuku’s insights shed light on the broader constitutional and institutional considerations at play. As this story continues to develop, the legal community and the public at large will be watching closely to see how it shapes the future landscape of the High Court and the judiciary as a whole.

