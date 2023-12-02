Man jailed for beating pregnant wife

A Plumtree based man was sent to prison on Friday after he assaulted his pregnant wife accusing her of having an extra marital affair.

Rebqbonye Moyo (54) pleaded guilty to the charge before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

Nembaware sentenced him to 18months imprisonment of which 6 months was suspended for a period of 5 years on condition Moyo does not within that period commit any offence of which physical Abuse is an element for which upon conviction is sentenced to imprisonment without the option of a fine

Effective term is 12 months imprisonment.

Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on November 28 Moyo came home drunk shouting valgar language.

He had a misunderstanding with his wife over groceries which had been sent by Moyo’s sister.

Moyo accused his wife of infidelity before assaulting her with open hands.

The wife is pregnant and told the court that he is an abusive husband

