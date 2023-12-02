Mthuli Ncube Budget Disastrous

CCC’s Tendai Biti on Friday described as disastrous the 2024 national budget.

The former Finance Minister wrote on X…

The just presented 2024 Budget is a shocking parody of fascism,extraction,dishonesty,incompetence &down right narcissism.The 2024 Budget reflects a regime totally oblivious of the structural challenges facing the economy ,the plight of the ordinary citizen ,the myriad issues…

2)…affecting business .

The Budget betrays lack of respect of economic fundamentals &as a result it’s prescriptions are a disastrous panalopy of cruel extractive illegal if not unconstitutional measures.

This a budget that reflects a regime with total contempt of its subjects.

