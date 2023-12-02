Police Thwart Attempted Vuzu Party Targeting Minors

Spread the love

Bulawayo ZRP authorities have successfully intercepted a social media message that was mobilizing children for a Vuzu party in the Parklands Suburb. Swift action has been taken to halt this illegal gathering, known for its notorious nature.

Vuzu parties, often organized by school children and sometimes sponsored by older individuals, involve wild festivities that may include drugs, alcohol, and unprotected group sex sessions. The Bulawayo Acting Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, issued a statement expressing the gravity of the situation.

“These illegal parties pose a direct threat to the academic progress, physical well-being, and mental health of the children involved,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

With the academic year and exams coming to an end, there were anticipations of enthusiastic celebrations in Parklands, organized by unruly school children. To proactively safeguard the minors from potential harm, the police have intervened.

Parents are being alerted to the dangers associated with these illicit gatherings, which have been linked to drug and substance abuse. Asst Insp Msebele emphasized that such issues are not only a local concern but also a significant societal problem on a global scale. The police’s decisive action aims to protect the well-being of the children and prevent them from falling victim to the harmful consequences of these events.

“The excitement following the end of exams can sometimes lead to irresponsible behaviour, and the police are determined to crack down on illegal parties and those who facilitate them by strictly enforcing existing laws. The prevalence of these illegal parties poses a direct threat not only to the academic progress of the students involved but also to their physical and mental well-being”‘ she said.

Inspector Msebele urged parents, teachers, community leaders, and students to come together and form a united front in combating the issue.

“Vuzu Parties clamp down require a collective effort from all of us. We cannot expect to eradicate illegal parties and the abuse of drugs and alcohol among schoolchildren without actively involving parents, teachers, community leaders, and the students themselves. Let us work together to create a safe and empowering environment for our youths. Report a Vuzu Party,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...