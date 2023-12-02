SA Extends Zim Permits

South Africa’s govt has extended the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit’s duration, originally set to expire by the end of this month and in June next year. Home Affairs Minister Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi announced in Pretoria that, under the new arrangement, these permits will now be valid until November 29, 2025, benefiting around 178,000 Zimbabweans.

The extension allows them to apply for new exemption permits, enabling work, job-seeking, and business activities in South Africa. However, permanent residence applications are not permitted, and the exemption permits are not renewable. Additionally, minor children born and residing in South Africa must be disclosed when applying for a new permit. The validity for Lesotho nationals’ exemption permits is also extended to December 31, 2024.

