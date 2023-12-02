Trio killed in road accident

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Three people were killed while four were injured when a Madza 5 vehicle veered off the road.

In a statement police said the incident occured around 12:30pm on 27 November 2023 at the 105km peg along the Bulawayo-Maphisa Road .

The vehicle veered off the road before hitting a tree and landing on it’s roof.

The bodies of the deceased were taken for post mortem to Maphisa District Hospital while the injured were admitted to the same hospital.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 105 kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Maphisa Road on 27/11/23 at around 1230 hours in which three people were killed whilst four others were injured when a Mazda 5 vehicle veered off the road before hitting a tree and landing on its roof. Bodies of the victims were taken to Maphisa District Hospital for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital,” reads the statement.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...