UK Dishes Out 20,000 CoS Papers To Zimbabweans

UK Grants 20,000 Work Visas to Zimbabweans in Health and Care Sector Surge-

The United Kingdom govt has issued a staggering 20,000 Certificates of Sponsorship (CoS) papers to Zimbabwean emigrants within the health and care sector, as disclosed by the British government. This substantial allocation, reported in the national statistics released on November 14, marks a remarkable 372% surge from the figures recorded in 2022, reflecting the escalating trend of locals seeking opportunities abroad.

The UK government’s report, titled “Why do people come to the UK? To work,” reveals that, in the year ending June 2023, a total of 20,152 health and care worker visas were granted to Zimbabweans. This surge is particularly noteworthy, witnessing a significant rise from the 4,270 visas issued in June 2020.

Among countries granted health and care worker visas, Zimbabwe secures the third position, following India with 33,669 and Nigeria at 22,278, respectively.

The UK Office of National Statistics highlights that long-term immigration for work-related visas, including main applicants and dependants, constitutes 33% of non-EU long-term immigration as of June 2023, with an estimated 322,000 arrivals—comparing this to 198,000 in the year ending June 2022. The report emphasizes the growth in sponsored work visas following the introduction of the ‘Skilled Worker’ and ‘Skilled Worker — Health and Care’ visas in 2020.

Health and care worker visas emerge as the most sought-after, with Indian nationals representing 38% of all dependants issued work visas alongside main applicants, followed by Nigerian and Zimbabwean nationals at 17% and 9%, respectively.

The data underscores a significant increase in worker visas granted to main applicants, with a notable 78% surge in the year ending June 2023 compared to the previous year, primarily driven by a substantial rise in ‘Skilled Worker — Health and Care’ visas.

Additionally, the UK office reports that people initially arriving long-term on work-related visas account for 22% of non-EU long-term emigration as of June 2023, with an estimated 45,000 individuals leaving.

These statistics signify a notable shift in migration patterns, with a marked increase in net migration for work reasons, reaching 278,000 in the year ending June 2023, compared to 168,000 in the year ending June 2022. This surge highlights the growing significance of work-related migration, constituting 36% of the total net migration in the year ending June 2023, compared to 23% in the preceding year.- Agencies

