WestProp Holdings Scoops Another Prestigious Award

By Business Reporter- WestProp Holding was Friday evening awarded the prestigious Zimbabwe Institute of Management ‘Private Sector Award of the year’ while its chief executive officer Mr Ken Sharpe, was recognised as the ‘Businessman of the year’ marking a very eventful 2023 for the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange listed real estate entity.

Mr Sharpe surprised attendees when he passed his award to Lincoln Masiyanyama, the owner of Nakiso Boreholes.

Mr Sharpe dedicated his award to his wife Joanna Sharpe and was enthused by the life and growth story of Mr Masiyanyama, who started as a street vendor and bus conductor and grew to a courier and eventually an owner of a borehole company employing over 80 people.

“I would like my friend Lincoln to hang this award in his office so that he gets inspired to win the same award one day. The young people of our country give me hope and he is part of that better future,” said Mr Sharpe.

Lincoln was the runner-up of the Young Leader of the Year award.

WestProp has this year won local, regional and international awards based on its huge impact in the housing sector and astute marketing of its products and brand Zimbabwe.

The management and leadership awards event was ran under the theme ‘Bridging between theory and practice’.

Mr Sharpe has literally scooped all the important excellence awards in business leadership and each of the awards has spurred him to do more.

He is now a household name at public and private events where he is constantly being invited to share his business acumen and leadership skills.

Accepting the awards Mr Sharpe credited his management team and having clearly set out goals as a recipe for success.

