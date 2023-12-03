4 robbers flee crime scene leaving behind accomplice

By A Correspondent- Four armed robbers fled from their victims’ house in New Zengeza 5, Chitungwiza, leaving behind their 36-year-old accomplice who was apprehended by members of the public and handed over to the police.

In a statement posted on X, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the robbery incident occurred on Saturday. Read the statement:

ZRP reports that Benjamin Chipiri (36) was arrested in connection with a case of robbery which occurred at a house in New Zengeza 5, Chitungwiza on 02/12/23 in which he and four other yet-to-be-identified male suspects who were armed with an unidentified pistol gained entrance into the victims’ house where they attacked two victims before stealing US$180-00 cash among other valuables.

The two victims were left under the guard of one suspect while the other four suspects proceeded to the main bedroom where they attacked the third victim before taking US$8 060-00 cash which was in a briefcase.

Four suspects ran into a Toyota Corolla motor vehicle and drove off leaving the fifth suspect behind.

The suspect was apprehended by the victims’ neighbours which led to the recovery of two satchels containing an empty pistol magazine, a Dell laptop, a solar light and a blood pressure check monitor.

Meanwhile, Police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the four suspects who are being sought in connection with this case.

