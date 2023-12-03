Gwisayi Leads Demo At US Embassy Over Gaza War, While Silent Over Tshabangu Crimes

Gwisayi Faces Scrutiny Over Selective Activism Amidst Accusations of Hypocrisy

By Farai D Hove | University lecturer and prominent Pro Palestine campaigner, Munyaradzi Gwisayi, has come under intense scrutiny for his decision to lead a march to the US Embassy in Westgate to protest the war in Gaza while seemingly neglecting issues closer to home.

Gwisayi, known for his vocal stance on international conflicts, announced the march on Saturday, calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and advocating for a free, independent Palestine. However, his motives were challenged by Chris Chidarikire, who pointed out the lecturer’s apparent silence on matters within Zimbabwe, particularly the contested elections and alleged human rights abuses by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

Chidarikire questioned Gwisayi’s priorities, stating, “Election according to SADC was rigged, no march. People killed in the streets, no march. Abductions and killings, no march. Tax rises crippling the already crippled, no march. December 2 march for Palestine.”

In response to the pointed question, Gwisayi was urged to address his apparent selectivity in activism. Specifically, Chidarikire referenced the events of August 1, 2018, when the elections were contested, and more recently on August 25, 2023, highlighting alleged rigging and violence orchestrated by President Mnangagwa.

The university lecturer is now facing increasing pressure to explain the rationale behind his choices in advocating for global causes while seemingly neglecting pressing issues within his own country. As the debate intensifies, Gwisayi finds himself in the spotlight, navigating accusations of hypocrisy and selective activism.- ZimEye

