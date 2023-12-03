Police ban sanctioned rally

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police have banned the opposition CCC from holding its sanctioned rally in Masvingo.

Said the CCC in a tweet: The @PoliceZimbabwe in Masvingo have banned a sanctioned rally.

They illegally recalled our elected members and announced dates for the by-elections, which are a result of fraudulent activity by an imposter.

And now, they don’t want us to campaign. The citizens must reject these thugs in the upcoming by-elections. #9DecemberByElections

