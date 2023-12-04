BREAKING: Pius Jamba Convicted Of Murdering CCC Mum, Moreblessing Ali

By Court Correspondent | The suspect in the murder of CCC party member, Moreblesisng Ali, Mr. Pius Jamba Mukandi has been found guilty for the brutal and callous murder of Moreblessing Ali.

High court Judge Justice Esther Muremba remanded him to December 20 for sentencing.

The convict was implicated by his own mother and sister who stood up as witnesses.

The trial, which was run without the deceased’s lawyer Job Sikhala, has lasted over 1 and a half years and involved the diligent work of community, journalists, and investigators, and at one time drone technology had to be used to look for the deceased’s remains which were found in Mukandi’s mother’s well.

