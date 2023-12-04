Emmersonic Money for Stadium Renovations

By Farai D Hove | In a controversial move, the government’s announcement to renovate stadiums faces intense criticism amid allegations of massive financial misappropriation. The revelation that over $240 million was allegedly spent on rigging the 2023 elections, coupled with extravagant expenditures on luxury vehicles for political allies and questionable house purchases for judges, raises serious doubts about the sincerity of the commitment to sports infrastructure.

Despite claims of a $136.2 billion budget allocated for 2024 to the Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts, and Culture, doubts persist about the actual existence of this substantial figure. Skeptics argue that the inflated Zimbabwean dollars might not translate into tangible value, given the government’s history of printing currency with little real value in United States dollars.

Deputy Minister Emily Jesaya’s reassurance during the 2023 Soccer Stars of the Year awards ceremony that the government is “working tirelessly” to meet FIFA standards is met with skepticism. Critics point out that the funds allegedly allocated for stadium rehabilitation could have been better utilized to support sports development, pay civil servants, and benefit the nation’s sportsmen and women.

With Zimbabwe recently readmitted into international football after a FIFA suspension, concerns arise about the feasibility of hosting future matches. While Premiership champions Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos anticipate the privilege of hosting opponents at home turf, the state of major stadia like the National Sports Stadium, Barbourfields Stadium, and ongoing renovations at Rufaro Stadium remain uncertain.

The call for stadium owners and stakeholders to contribute to the development of internationally recognized sporting infrastructure is seen by some as a deflection from the larger financial concerns haunting the government’s credibility. As the nation navigates this complex scenario, the promised stadium renovations face scrutiny, overshadowed by the shadow of alleged financial mismanagement.- Agencies

