Former CCC Spokesperson Rejects Accusations of Collaboration with Alleged ZANU PF Operative

By A Correspondent| Luke Tamborinyoka, the former spokesperson of the opposition MDC Alliance, has vehemently denied allegations made by self-styled CCC Interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu that the two met at a local hotel to strategize the recalls that have been plaguing the Nelson Chamisa-led movement.

In a tweet responding to the claims, Tamborinyoka expressed surprise at the accusations and firmly rejected any association with Tshabangu’s purported agenda. “Someone has alerted me to a tweet by one Tshabangu linking my name to his surrogate ED project, which I have publicly denounced. How does he meet me at a local hotel when I’ve been out of Zim for months now? I am a loyal cadre of the CCC. I don’t hobnob with paid ZANU PF agents,” Tamborinyoka said.

The controversy arises amidst the internal challenges faced by the CCC, including the recalls of some of its prominent members.

Tshabangu, who claims to be the Interim Secretary General, has been at the center of the storm, accusing Tamborinyoka of collaborating with forces allegedly aligned with the ruling ZANU PF party.

Tamborinyoka emphasized his commitment to the CCC and distanced himself from any engagement with individuals associated with the ruling party. “I am a loyal cadre of the CCC,” he stated, seeking to dispel any doubts about his allegiance to the opposition movement.

