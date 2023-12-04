Jordan Zemura Donates To Soccer Academy

Jordan Zemura – through his foundation – has donated playing kits and footballs to local football academy Rise of Hope Academy (RoHA)

The Gweru-based academy received the donated consignment last week.

RoHA posted on X thanking the Udinese left-back, Jordan Zemura:

“Dear @Jzemura3, we would like to thank you from the deepest of our hearts for this amazing donation.

“Thank you for equipping us. Please don’t do this for us only…

“Thank you for giving every talent a chance to play ball.”

Soccer 24 News

