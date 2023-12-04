Joyride With A Corpse

Woman Sentenced to 25 Years for Brutal Murder and Joyride with Corpse.

Musawenkosi Hara (39) of New Magwegwe suburb has been sentenced to an effective 25 years in jail for conspiring with her late boyfriend, Farai Michael Mutasa, to brutally murder her friend Thulisile Dube (36) after an all-night beer-drinking binge. The disturbing incident took a macabre turn as the duo went on a joyride with the lifeless body.

Hara, convicted of murder by Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Christopher Dube-Banda, faced strong condemnation for her actions. Justice Dube-Banda emphasized the seriousness of the crime, stating, “You ended the life of a person who considered you a friend.”

The judge underscored the betrayal of trust, as Dube believed she was safe in the company of Hara and her late boyfriend. Justice Dube-Banda described the murder as “brutal and savage,” highlighting the irreparable damage caused to the deceased’s family and her two children.

During the trial, it was noted that Hara showed no remorse and peddled falsehoods, earning her a lengthy prison term. The judge ruled, “You committed an evil act, and this court will hold you accountable.”

In mitigation, Hara pleaded for lenience through her pro deo lawyer, Mr Simbarashe Innocent Madzivire of Tanaka Law Chambers, citing a tough upbringing and her role as the sole breadwinner for her children and elderly parents.

Prosecutor Ms Caroline Mabhena outlined the gruesome events leading to the murder. After a night of revelry, Hara and Mutasa hatched a plan to kill the intoxicated Dube. They struck her with an unknown object, stole her belongings, and then abandoned the Honda Fit, with the lifeless body inside, in a bushy area in Emganwini.

The deceased’s aunt, Ms Sinikiwe Dube, expressed satisfaction with the 25-year sentence and revealed that the family had demanded 14 cattle from both the Hara and Mutasa families, with Mutasa’s family complying. However, the Hara family is yet to fulfill this demand.

The sentencing serves as a stern warning against such heinous acts, emphasizing the gravity of the crime committed by Hara and her late accomplice.

