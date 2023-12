Manhunt for Harare man who stabbed girlfriend’s 2 minor children

By A Correspondent- A yet to be identified man is on the run after he reportedly stabbed his girlfriend’s two minor children in Mufakose, Harare last night.

Police details took the body of the five-year-old boy who died from the stab wounds to a local mortuary.

The man reportedly stabbed the minors while the mother was away.

This is a developing story.

