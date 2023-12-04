Picture of Bindura man caught bedding minor girl

Bindura man caught bedding minor

By A Correspondent- A Bindura man was filmed live on camera after an alert community busted him bedding a minor girl.

The women and men besieged the room where the man had undressed and beat up the minor and the man before calling the police.

The video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, the women and men can be heard questioning the yet to be identified paedophile on why he was bedding a minor.

The minor is also questioned on why she was in the room and not at school while wearing a uniform from a yet to be named Chipadze school.

In May 2022, the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) raised the age of sexual consent from 16 to 18 in a landmark ruling.

The development followed an application by two Harare women who sought to nullify the age of consent set at 16, arguing that it violated the rights and protection of girls in terms of the Constitution which set the legal age of marriage at 18.

A comment from the police was work in progress by the time of writing.

This is a developing story….

