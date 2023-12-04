Police Violently Disrupt CCC Masvingo Rally

By A Correspondent

Overzealous cops on Sunday violently disrupted a Citizens Coalition for Change campaign rally in the ancient of Masvingo.

In spite of the fact that the rally had been cleared, ZRP corps cordoned off the venue and ordered CCC members to return home.

Said the CCC in a tweet: The @PoliceZimbabwe in Masvingo have banned a sanctioned rally.

They illegally recalled our elected members and announced dates for the by-elections, which are a result of fraudulent activity by an imposter.

And now, they don’t want us to campaign. The citizens must reject these thugs in the upcoming by-elections. #9DecemberByElections

