ZWL$100k Bail For Masvingo Ladies Filmed Licking Each Other’s Private Part

Masvingo Magistrate Elizabeth Hanzie has granted ZWL$100 000 bail each to two Masvingo women who went viral on social media last week with a video of them licking each other’s privates. They will be back in court on December 18, 2023.

They are charged with violating the Censorship and Entertainment Control Act (Prohibition of importation, production and dissemination of undesirable publications, pictures, statues and records).

-More to follow….

