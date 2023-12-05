BREAKING- Opposition CCC members freed

By A Correspondent- The state has withdrawn its charges against opposition CCC spokesperson Ostallos Siziba and four others accused of defacing campaign posters belonging to Soneni Moyo.

Said the CCC in a twitter post:

BREAKING: Our change champions, including Deputy Spokesperson Hon @Cde_Ostallos

Siziba, who have faced unjust charges in court, have been freed because the complainant failed to provide evidence against them.

This confirms the regime in Harare’s abuse of state institutions to harass, inconvenience, torture, and murder members of our party.

We strongly condemn these lawfare practices.

