Is It Ethical Journalism To Disguise Your Voice So To Extract Tshabangu’s Secrets?

Is It Ethical Journalism to Disguise Your Voice So To Extract Tshabangu's Secrets?, asks @ahawadi — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 5, 2023

Is it ethical journalism to disguise one's self to someone in order to extract some information? https://t.co/NOZsRVmKzZ — Andrew Hawadi (@ahawadi) December 5, 2023

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW….

LIVE video as Sengezo Tshabangu was arranging a ZANU PF meeting with an EDscarfed man he recognises to be the Mabvuku election contestant, the#GoldMafia's Scott Sakupwanya's aide, Cde Mabhunu during an operation to further sabotage @nelsonchamisa and the @CCCZimbabwe party. The… https://t.co/Uf4K89sYu9 pic.twitter.com/pfX6fXALEs — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 4, 2023

BREAKING- The self imposing opposition leader, Sengezo Tshabangu (standing with a brown trousers and flat cap, while waiting) has just turned up for a ZANU PF meeting at Crowne Plaza with a notorious Mabvuku man working for the GoldMafia's Scott Sakupwanya, he has been getting… pic.twitter.com/Y1NZzoIgHd — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 4, 2023

– ZimEye

