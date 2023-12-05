Kashambe exposes Zanu PF

Spread the love

Seke- Defeated Zanu PF Seke constituency legislator Munyaradzi Kashambe who is desperately seeking a second term, subtly exposed Zanu PF’s selective development.

Kashambe confirmed that the the ruling party bigwigs prioritise development in their local areas at the expense of national and comprehensive development.

Addressing villagers in Seke on Saturday, Kashambe also dismissed reports that he paid self proclaimed CCC interim secretary general Sengezo Tagabangu, bribing him to recall the winning candidate Willard Madzimbamuto and pave way for his second shot at the seat during by-elections.

“I have never met Tshabangu,Im not CCC, its their internal fights.

” What I paid is USD2000to the High Court when I challenged the results and I have the results,” he said.

At the same occasion he indirectly took aim at the Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Youth minister Tinoda Machakaire and political commissar Mike Bimha for flexing their political muscles in rehabilitating roads that are only accessible to their home areas.

Chiwenga and Machakaire hail from Wedza.

He said in vernacular:

“Nhai vabereki, madii kusiya mwana apedza two terms dzake.

“Imo muno maSeke, tikabvunzana nhai vabereki,timbori nei chatinonongedzera pahutungamiri?

“KuWedza tinavo vanaVP nana Tinmac, pane zvimwe zvigaro zvekuti ukapinda muzvigaro izvi wane simba rekudhonza budiriro kuuya munzvimbo yaunogara.(There are some political positions that give you power to bring development to your home area)

“Seke Road inogadzirwa kusvika paChikwanha yojamba yotangirwa pa10 miles yavakuenda kuWedza, iyo straight kuMarondera kuenda kwaMutare,iyo yorovawo neBeatrice yakuenda kwanaVaBimha.

“Muno manzi mwana wenyu muCentral Commitee ya second term mobva mamutanhaura momukanda pasi mavakutanga mumwe kubva pasi.

“Zvino tinekwatinoenda here nhai vabereki,” said Kashambe who was describing how rehabilitation of Seke road selectively ‘jumped’ other areas only to resurface at the junction which leads to Wedza and Mutare.

Express Mail Zim is in possession of an audio recording where Kashambe spit venom.

Efforts to get comment from Mashonaland East spokesperson Tatenda. Mavetera hit a snag as her mobile phone remained unanswered at the time of writing.

The Seke constituency is tightly contested with 10 Zanu PF candidates having expressed interest to contest in the primary elections.

President Mnangagwa last week fixed February 3, 2024 as the date for by-elections for the six vacancies created in the National Assembly following the recall of 18 CCC legislators last month.

The Nomination Court will sit on December 18 to receive names of candidates interested in contesting in the by-elections.

The vacancies arose following the recall of sitting legislators by Tshabangu. The announcement of the dates was made in a Statutory Instrument of a Government Gazette published last week.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...