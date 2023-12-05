Low tuition fees- Zim students flood Zambian universities

By A Correspondent- Students from Zimbabwe have reportedly flooded Zambian universities, stretching accommodation facilities at the neighbouring country’s institutions of higher learning.

Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Zambia, Charity Charamba, confirmed the development and appealed to parents to ensure the well-being of their children enrolled at Zambian universities.

“It’s fantastic to see our students thrive here. Zambia and Zimbabwe are like family, and education is a bridge that connects us,” she said.

Charamba, however, acknowledged challenges including accommodation, permits, and navigating a new environment faced by foreign students.

“That’s why we are here. The embassy is your home away from home. We’re here to support, guide, and advocate for you,” she said.

The embassy encouraged students to take advantage of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa trade benefits, empowering them to become entrepreneurs and contribute to both Zambia and Zimbabwe’s economies.

In a recent announcement, the University of Lusaka, a magnet for Zimbabwean students, said Sadc students will pay fees similar to the locals.

“All United States dollar-denominated fees have been abolished. Sadc students, including those from Zimbabwe, will now pay the same tuition fees as local students, in Zambian kwacha or US dollar equivalent at the ruling rate,” the notice read.

The move has been hailed as a game-changer, making Zambian education even more accessible to aspiring scholars from across the region.

“This changes everything,” a computer science student at Copperbelt University. “Suddenly, Zambia isn’t just an affordable option; it’s the most accessible choice for quality education.”

Another student, Tariro said who is studying towards a law degree at the University of Zambia said: “It’s a no-brainer.

Back home, fees were crippling. Here, I can focus on my studies without constant financial worry.”

Tariro’s sentiments are shared by many.

Parents like Michael Mubairi, who sent his son to study medicine in Lusaka, echoed the sentiments.

“Zambia offers a quality education at a fraction of the cost,” he said. “It’s an investment in his future, and mine.”

Zambia is one of the countries with low tuition fees in the Sadc region.

