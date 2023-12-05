Mnangagwa Wont Seek Third Term, Motormouth Aide Says

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has no wish whatsoever to stay beyond his second term in office which ends in 2028, his spokesperson George Charamba has reiterated.

Speaking to the Daily News yesterday ahead of this coming weekend by-elections Charamba emphasised repeatedly that the special polls had nothing to do with Mnangagwa.

He went on to blame the CCC and it’s at war factions for creating “the unnecessary by elections” and then “claiming falsely” that Mnangagwa wanted to use the polls to effect a Zanu Pf two thirds majority in Parliament to pave way for the extension of his term in office. – Daily News

