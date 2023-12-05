Nyathi absolves Zanu PF from Masaya’s death

Police Spokesperson Paul Nyathi has rejected the allegations of abduction, torture, and murder made by the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in connection with the disappearance and subsequent death of opposition activist Tapfumaneyi Masaya.

Masaya was abducted in mid-November while engaged in door-to-door campaigns for Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi, CCC’s parliamentary candidate for the Mabvuku Tafara constituency.

In a statement released on Monday, Nyathi stated that preliminary investigations suggested Masaya’s death resulted from a non-politically motivated murder. This assertion contradicts eyewitness accounts that detailed Masaya’s abduction, identifying individuals and vehicles involved.

“The Police emphasize that investigations are ongoing, and any pertinent information will be shared with the media and the public. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) urges the public and politicians to refrain from hindering or influencing the investigation process. Although the investigations are ongoing, the current findings indicate a purely criminal murder case. A comprehensive report will be provided upon the conclusion of the investigations,” Nyathi stated.

Residents, speaking to NewZimbabwe.com at Masaya’s funeral, implicated Zanu-PF parliamentary candidate Scott Sakupwanya for the same constituency. They claimed that some of his vehicles were observed during Masaya’s abduction, while his colleague, who was later released, also faced a similar fate.

CCC activists and witnesses filed a report at Mabvuku Police Station, identifying the alleged perpetrators. One resident, claiming to have witnessed the incident, stated, “It is evident that Sakupwanya is involved, but we are unsure how the police will interpret our statements, especially in light of Job Sikhala’s situation. We hope that the ZRP acts on the information provided, at least ensuring a measure of justice is served.”

