Pasuwa Sets New Record

Spread the love

Former Warriors and Dynamos coach Kalisto Pasuwa has won a record fifth consecutive league title in Malawi with Nyasa Big Bullets.

Pasuwa holds a record of four consecutive league titles with Dynamos in Zimbabwe and wrote his name in the Malawian history books after bagging his fifth title with Nyasa Big Bullets on Sunday.

A 1-1 draw with former Highlanders and FC Platinum coach Pieter de Jongh’s Silver Strikers was enough for Pasuwa to set yet another record.

ZBC News

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...