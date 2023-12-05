Two Zimbos Stoned, Burnt To Death In South Africa

DIEPSLOOT, South Africa — Two Zimbabweans were stoned and burned to death by a mob in Diepsloot, South Africa, on Friday night after being mistaken for thieves, according to a church leader.

Talent Moyo of Kezi and Felix Nkomo of Tsholotsho were on their way to an overnight prayer service at Imsebenzi Yamapostoli Church when they were attacked by locals who suspected them of being behind a spate of robberies in the area, said Mehluli Ncube, a church member.

Ncube said the two men had gone back to fetch their church garb and were stopped by a group of people who questioned them. Before they could explain, another group arrived and started pelting them with stones and setting them on fire with tires.

“They died while begging the vigilante group to let them go,” Ncube said. “There was blood all over the place they were killed and one could see some burnt tires. It’s so sad that they were killed in the same manner the late Elvis Nyathi was slain by a vigilante group in Diepsloot in April 2022.”

Ncube said Zimbabweans are now living in fear in Diepsloot as they think they are being targeted by some groups that want all foreigners to leave South Africa.

Police spokesperson Lt. Col. Mavela Masondo said the killers of the two Zimbabweans will face murder charges. No arrests have been made.

Five other suspected thieves were also killed by mobs in Diepsloot on the same day. They are all believed to be South Africans.

Ncube said the church is appealing for help to raise at least 20,000 rand ($1,300) to transport the bodies of the slain men to Zimbabwe. — VOA

