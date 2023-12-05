US$7K robber hauled to court

By A Correspondent- A suspected notorious armed robber from Chegutu yesterday appeared before magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa facing three counts of armed robbery.

Benjamin Chipiri (38) was advised to approach the High Court for bail application.

He was remanded in custody to December 28 for routine remand pending finalisation of investigations.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje told the court that on December 2 this year around 3pm, Chipiri and his two accomplices who are still at large, broke into Josephine Bhunu’s house and held the family hostage. They allegedly tied the family members with electric cables and stole US$7 300.

Chirenje alleged that Chipiri and his accomplices also stole BP monitors, solar lights and two laptops.

One of Bhunu’s nephews managed to sneak out of the house and alerted neighbours about the robbery.

The neighbours confronted the robbers but Chipiri’s accomplices managed to escape with the bulk of the cash and only US$300 was recovered.

Meanwhile, a teenager from Epworth was brought before Gofa charged with robbery. The teenager and an accomplice, Enest Bwoni (28), were remanded in custody to December 28 for routine remand.

Chirenje said on December 1 this year, the duo approached a man who was driving towards Chiremba shopping centre.

The duo allegedly hired him to take them to Munyukwi shopping centre.

On arrival, the two told the driver that they wanted to be taken to Glenwood, Epworth.

The court heard that when they got to Glenwood the duo disembarked from the motor vehicle ostensibly to relieve themselves but suddenly grabbed the complainant by the neck, drew knives and demanded car keys and other valuables.

The driver reportedly tried to wrestle with the teenager who was holding a knife and he was stabbed on the chest.

During the scuffle, the duo stole a cellphone and US$700 which was stashed in two envelopes under the mat.

The robbers dragged the driver out of the vehicle before attacking him with stones.

The following day, detectives from CID Vehicle Theft Squad received information that the duo was selling the vehicle in the Magaba area, Mbare, Harare, for US$1 000.

The detectives reacted to the information, leading to the arrest of the duo and the recovery of the vehicle.

