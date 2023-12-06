Ancient City Officials In Strategic Training

The city of Masvingo has retreated to a strategic review workshop led by the parent ministry.

The Councillors and Management will be going through a thorough workshop aimed at achieving the global agenda.

It is now imperative for Mayors and Town Clerks to sign performance review contracts.

The workshop will be aimed at assessing the 2024 performance plan, reviewing the 2021-2025 strategic plan, as well as the 2025 agenda.

It is my hope that such review workshop which are meant to equip management councillors to lead with excellence.

Masvingo City Mayor His Worship Councillor Aleck Tabe

