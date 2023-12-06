CCC members to take legal action over frivolous charges

Spread the love

Ostallos Siziba, Deputy Spokesperson for the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has announced intentions to pursue legal action against the State after being acquitted of charges related to tearing Zanu-PF campaign posters and inciting violence. These charges had compelled him to attend court sessions in Bulawayo since August.

Siziba, accused of defacing Soneni Moyo’s campaign posters a week before the August polls and inciting violence at a Highlanders match in Barbourfields Stadium, had both charges dismissed due to a lack of evidence.

Following the hearing, Siziba expressed that the verdict affirmed their consistent claims that Zanu-PF was utilizing the legal system to target opposition figures, labeling it as ‘lawfare.’

“We have received the magistrate court’s decision confirming that the state lacks evidence in our case, and therefore, the five of us are now acquitted,” said Siziba.

“This validates our longstanding position that what prevails in this country is lawfare, an abusive manipulation of the justice delivery system by those with differing views.

“We are undeterred… facing sponsored violence and terror. We stand strong, committed, understanding that these are trials and tribulations for advocating change and democracy.

“I plan to file a lawsuit against the complainant seeking no less than US$100,000, ensuring justice is served. I was meant to be in Parliament executing the people’s mandate but had to excuse myself for these court sessions due to concocted charges.”

Siziba is among several CCC members, including MPs, candidates, and activists, currently involved in legal proceedings. Job Sikhala, another opposition party member, has been in pre-trial detention for over 500 days, while Chirumanzu South candidate Patrick Cheza spent weeks in jail before his release.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...