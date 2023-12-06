“Toll gates hike will leave holes in passengers pockets “: PAZ

By A Correspondent- Passengers Association of Zimbabwe has blasted the toll gates hike adding that the development will leave holes in passengers pockets.

Said PAZ in a statement:

The hike in toll gate fares will immensely disadvantage passengers as passenger transport service providers will pass on the cost to passengers.

This move that is set to leave passengers with empty pockets and burn holes in most ordinary citizens pockets as it triggers price hikes is unnecessary and practically unjustified.

This shocking decision in this year’s National Budget deserves a reversal. What is it that has lead to this decision? Are tollgates now very expensive to run?

