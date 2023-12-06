US Slaps Mnangagwa With New Sanctions For Stealing Elections

By-The Joe Biden administration has slapped sanctions on Zanu P.F. officials undermining democracy in Zimbabwe.

In a statement, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said under this policy, the U.S. will pursue visa restrictions, pursuant to Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, for individuals believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Zimbabwe.

Blinken said, “Such acts may include manipulating or rigging the electoral process; disenfranchising voters or preventing individuals from exercising their right to vote; excluding members of the political opposition from electoral processes; restricting the ability of civil society organizations (CSOs) to operate and engage in democratic, governance, or human rights related activities; or intimidation of voters, election observers, or CSOs through threats or acts of physical violence.

“They may also include engaging in corrupt acts, including bribery, that undermine the electoral process; interfering with the independent operation of the judiciary during its adjudication of electoral cases; or abusing or violating human rights in Zimbabwe. Family members of such persons may also be subject to these restrictions. Anyone who undermines the democratic process in Zimbabwe—including in the lead-up to, during, and following Zimbabwe’s August 2023 elections—may be found ineligible for U.S. visas under this policy.”

He said the visa restriction policy will apply to specific individuals “involved in these acts, and is not directed at the Zimbabwean people. The United States supports Zimbabweans’ aspirations to have free and fair elections that reflect the will of the people and strengthen democracy, the rule of law, and the protection of human rights.”

The USA has criticized the manner in which the recent general elections were conducted.

Observers from the Southern African Development Community, African Union and European Union said Zimbabwe’s harmonized elections fell short of regional and international standards.

-VOA

