CCC MPs expunged!

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The High Court has granted the order sought by self imposed opposition CCC interim secretary general, Sengezo Tshabangu, to expunge the names of the recalled legislators and councillors from representing the party in the by-elections slated for this Saturday, 9 December 2023.

Following the granting of the High Court order, Gift Siziba posted on twitter:

“In the Supreme Court, we have appealed against the decision of the High court to side with Tshabangu at el in removing our candidates from the by-election. There’s no way we can have an election without candidates that were legitimately nominated. Zanupf is afraid of an election, they were rejected even in a flawed election 23rd. We will not accept this, we will fight!”

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...