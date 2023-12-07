Creative Group Zimbabwe CEO John Burnnet Involved in Love Triangle

By A Correspondent| Last week, drama unfolded in Avondale when John Burnnet, the CEO of Creative Group Zimbabwe, found himself at the center of a love triangle scandal.

Burnnet was allegedly caught red-handed with Thuli, a woman who was engaged to his neighbor. The revelation has left the neighborhood buzzing with gossip and speculation.

According to sources close to the situation, Burnnet’s illicit affair with Thuli was discovered when they were found together in an intimate embrace. The news came as a shock to both the neighbor and Thuli’s families, who had been preparing for their upcoming wedding in the next few months.

While the neighbor understandably experienced heartbreak upon finding his fiancé in the arms of another man, sources have confirmed that there was no extreme violence. Instead, it appears that a tumultuous argument ensued as emotions ran high in the aftermath of the discovery.

Adding another layer of complexity to the situation, it has been revealed that Thuli contracted a sexually transmitted disease prior to the incident. During the heated argument, the blame for the infection was reportedly placed on Burnnet, further deepening the rift between the parties involved.

Despite attempts to reach out to Burnnet for comment, our efforts were unsuccessful. The CEO of Creative Group Zimbabwe has remained silent on the matter, leaving many unanswered questions regarding his involvement in the love triangle.

