WATCH LIVE- World Parliamentary Authority Nullified Tshabangu's Recalls

"SUDDEN END OF TSHABANGU" LIVE DEBATE AT 8.30PM

AFFIDAVIT OF SIMBARASHE CHIKANZA 1. I, Simbarashe Chikanza, solemnly swear to recount events that have caused the elected member of Parliament for Mabvuku, Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi, to fear for his life following the death of one of his constituents. 2. Upon learning of Bishop Tapfumaneyi Masaya’s death on 13 Nov 2023 and Mr Sengezo Tshabangu’s denials against the Inter Parliamentary Union’s October investigation over his recalls of Nelson Chamisa’s MPs, I initiated my own investigation. 3. Starting on 23 Nov 2023, I went undercover as ZANU PF aide “Cde Mabhunu,” working for the GoldMafia-implicated Mabvuku Parliamentary candidate, Scott Sakupwanya. 4. Mr Sengezo Tshabangu accepted me into his ZANU PF support group on WhatsApp without verifying my identity. He seemed content with my Emmerson Mnangagwa portrait, my personal pseudoname, and the legally researched content I was supplying supporting his cause. 5. Mr Sengezo Tshabangu thanked me multiple times for sabotaging Nelson Chamisa’s CCC party through text messages and voice call meetings. 6. (a) I possess a video collage of these meetings, part of my GOLDMAFIA LIVE FILES documentary, including a video watched by over 18,000 people at around 6.24pm (Zim time) on Monday 4th December 2023 in phonecall during which Mr Tshabangu instructed me to meet him at Crowne Plaza Hotel to conclude our operation sabotaging Nelson Chamisa’s party on behalf of ZANU PF. (b) The operation to destroy Nelson Chamisa’s party on behalf of Scott Sakupwanya and ZANU PF party was very clear in that Mr Sengezo Tshabangu in writing concurred with the need to assure the ZANU PF candidate Scott Sakupwanya that his seat will be sure for him, and to inform the ZANU PF appointed Speaker Of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda. (c) Mr Tshabangu even confirmed ZANU PF written communications that Emmerson Mnangagwa’s party is relying on him to destroy Nelson Chamisa’s CCC partynand secure seats for ZANU PF candidates. 7. During this meeting, Mr Sengezo Tshabangu was to thank me for assisting in crafting (the previous day) a crucial legal letter to the IPU against their investigation with which Mr Tshabangu accuses the institution of violating procedures and unfairly concluding against his character. The IPU has ordered that his recalls of Nelson Chamisa’s elected representatives must be reversed. 8. The meeting was scheduled for around 6.24 pm at Crowne Plaza Hotel. 9. I recorded video footage for transparency and later introduced myself during a LIVE video expose on ZimEye Facebook, while I was on the phonecall with Mr Tshabangu on 4 Dec 2023. 10. After realising that he had been exposed, Mr Sengezo Tshabangu responded to my question with a two-word text message: “pathetic journalism,” accompanies with a short selection of some of the messages we exchanged over the two week period. 11. He avoided acknowledging phone call records and the legal work I provided him in the independent letter presented to the IPU. 12. The communication records which prove with impeccable detail that Mr Tshabangu is worse than what the IPU Committee reading calls “an imposter,” he is a ZANU PF agent, working with a man he fully recognises as Scott Sakupwanya’s aide to destroy Parliamentary democracy, were visible to viewers during the LIVE video. 13. Viewers also heard Mr Tshabangu’s LIVE voice while he spoke with me during the broadcast. 14. I retain the physical phone handset containing all communications, which is being submitted as evidence to the IPU committee and any court investigation needed. 15. I also surrender this handset to the Zimbabwean voters who participated in the 2023 elections, as an exhibit. 16. Furthermore, I have evidence that Scott Sakupwanya and Emmerson Mnangagwa’s nephew, Tongai, met Mr Sengezo Tshabangu at Crowne Plaza Hotel the following day. 17. As I submit this evidence, I express deep concern for the life of Hon Kufahakutizwi, given Mr Sengezo Tshabangu’s demonstrated intent to conduct a bi-election operation with lethal violence in both the constituency and the rest of the country, and more worries are from evidence of politics financed from money laundering and gold smuggling proceeds, Mr Scott Sakupwanya and his colleagues are seen in the documentary, GoldMafia which findings are authenticated by law enforcement and parliamentary authorities in Southern Africa and Europe. 16. More horrifying are the damaging falsehoods Mr Sengezo Tshabangu has continued to communicate which violations of the rule of law, seem to be supported by the Zimbabwe judicial bench, in what could further compromise the physical safety of unarmed citizens and in particular their elected representatives. Signed: Simbarashe Chikanza. Before me: At Leeds Date: 6 Dec 2023.