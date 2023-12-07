Zanu PF Officially Hands-Over CCC To Tshabangu

By James Gwati-In developments seen to be pushed by the ruling Zanu PF party, the High Court has granted an order sought by CCC imposter Sengezo Tshabangu to block CCC MPs and senators he recalled from participating in the 09 December 2023.

Tshabangu recalled 14 MPs from the National Assembly and eight senators in October, claiming they had ceased to be CCC members.

Presiding over the case, High Court Judge Justice Never Katiyo ruled in favour of Tshabangu.

Yesterday, Justice Katiyo reserved the judgment, a development many believed he wanted to consult with Zanu PF before handing over the ruling.

Writing on social media after the shocking ruling, CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba threatened mass protests.

He wrote:

Justice Chitapi has ruled that Tshabangu is an imposter and lacks the authority to recall our members or represent our party CCC. Shockingly, Justice Katiyo has disregarded this ruling and granted Tshabangu the power to prevent our illegally recalled MPs from participating in the upcoming elections. Meanwhile, ZEC has already printed and distributed ballot papers for our candidates in different wards and constituencies in preparation for the by-election. Zimbabwe is currently facing a constitutional crisis that can only be resolved by the highest court, the PEOPLE. We are a peace loving movement but that doesn’t mean we are WEAK.

